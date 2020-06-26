I Feel Really Good – Rangers Midfielder Happy With Fitness

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Scott Arfield has revealed that he feels in good shape and stressed that the Gers have never had an issue as a team with fitness.



The Gers have now returned to the training pitch as they prepare for the 2020/21 season, with the Scottish Premiership due to get going from 1st August.













Arfield insists he has returned to the training pitch feeling in good shape, as he diligently followed the progammes laid down by the club's fitness team during the period of individual training.



“I feel really good”, Arfield told Rangers TV.





“I feel really sharp and I feel really fit.



"We’ve been given programmes ever since the Celtic game was called off on the 15th of March – programmes from that Monday and right through, and we have been following them.







“I think I’ve only had one week off, so I’ve been running for 12 weeks.



"When you’re running yourself, you don’t really get a gauge how fit you are until you come back but fitness has never been an issue for this team."





The Canada international also took time to heap praise on club doctor Mark Waller, who has kept the players abreast about the latest developments.



"He’s been brilliant. Even just after the Leverkusen game when the virus was beginning to be an issue, he let everyone know as clearly as possible where they stood.



“Dr Waller has been on it, and it just shows, when you have a doctor like him leading everyone, you can’t go wrong.”



Rangers have already started to make signings ahead of the new season, when the pressure will be on the Gers to stop Celtic retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

