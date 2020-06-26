Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert Expecting To See More Youth Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the changed landscape of football could prove to be a positive, with clubs forced to give young players an opportunity to make their mark.



League One was ended early this season using a points per game method and the situation going forward remains unclear, with the possibility of playing games behind closed doors looming large over clubs ahead of the 2020/21 season.













Clubs are expected to suffer a significant reduction in income and the transfer market is likely to take a hit as a result.



Lambert has admitted the current situation has been one of the hardest he has ever experienced in his managerial career and highlighted one of the biggest challenges is continuously being in the unknown.





However, Lambert is looking at one of the few positive outcomes, stressing clubs will be forced to hand their youngsters their due time because of the lack of cash that will be available to most clubs, and revealed he himself is looking to hand the Ipswich talents their debuts when League One football begins again.







“From a job point of view though, it’s been as hard a challenge as I’ve had as a manager for different reasons”, Lambert told the club’s official site.



“There are a lot of questions out there and not many answers. We are continuously in the unknown. You can’t plan for anything and it’s been as frustrating as hell.





“Going forward, I think this will change the face of the game though. It could actually prove to be a beneficial for football long term. It might bring everyone together.



“Clubs won’t have the money to go and spend this and that either and you’ll find that youngsters will get a chance. Supporters will be fine with that. I’ll be fine with that.



“We have got a good group of youngsters coming through here and we will look to develop them into first-team players over time.”



Ipswich finished the season in 11th place after the table was calculated by a points-per-game basis, with the Tractor Boys dropping down from their previous 10th place league standing.

