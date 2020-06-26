Liverpool Can Finish A Game In 20 Minutes – Reds Legend Hails Champions

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has hailed his former side for their style of play and insists the Reds are capable of finishing a game within 20 minutes because of the quality they possess.



Whelan’s former club have been crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City lost to Chelsea on Thursday, meaning they can no longer catch the Reds.













The former midfielder was part of the Liverpool side that last won the top flight title before the current crop, when the Reds won the first division title in the 1989/90 season; the top flight later rebranded as the Premier League.



Whelan has watched Jurgen Klopp transform Liverpool and admits that the German has completely changed the atmosphere at Anfield.





Whelan admits that even if he was not a former Liverpool player he would choose to watch the Reds due to the style of football they play under Klopp, while he believes that the club are so good they can finish a game inside 20 minutes.







“It’s a completely different atmosphere now since Klopp took over. The whole place has changed. Completely”, Whelan told talkSPORT.



“And it was a good change. You are comfortable and you are happy to go and watch Liverpool.





“The only team I want to go and watch now is Liverpool, even if I hadn't played for Liverpool ever, because of the way they play football, on the front foot, closing down, the skill of the players.



“They can finish a game in 20 minutes.



"They can go, bang, bang, bang, 3-0 and then the game is over.



"They are that good.”



Liverpool's next game is a trip to the Etihad Stadium where they will face Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's side are expected to form a guard of honour for the new champions.

