Many More Trophies Will Follow – Simon Mignolet Backs Liverpool For Further Silverware

Simon Mignolet believes Liverpool will continue to win many more trophies after Jurgen Klopp, after his former club secured the Premier League title.



Manchester City's loss at Chelsea on Thursday night handed Liverpool the title without the Reds needing to even pick up another point.













Shot-stopper Mignolet also enjoyed title success this season after he returned to Club Brugge last summer and helped the club to win the Belgian top flight.



Mignolet stressed he is happy for his former team-mates after they won the league and explained the Reds have a solid defence at the back, and the fire-power up front to hurt opponents.





The 32-year old shot-stopper highlighted Klopp’s importance and insists Liverpool’s triumph in the league will be followed by more trophies in the future.







"I was not there this season. So, this is not my title. But I am very happy for my ex-team-mates and the club, which had to wait 30 years for this”, Mignolet was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant.



"They have had a very stable defence since the arrival of [Virgil] van Dijk. And with Alisson there is also a top goalkeeper in the goal.





“At the front they have players who can make the difference at any time. And then they can still bring in [Divock] Origi.



"A good attack and a strong defence. This will make you champions, of course.



“But we must not forget the role of Klopp. He has brought the passion back to Liverpool.



“There is a real winning mentality and many trophies will follow."



Liverpool won the Champions League last season and lost just one game on their way to the Premier League title this season.

