Rangers Star Sees Extended Pre-season Benefits

Rangers captain James Tavernier has admitted he has headed into the longest pre-season he will ever have had as a Gers player and believes it should benefit the side in the 2020/21 campaign.



The 2019/20 campaign was brought to an early close in May and the Gers’ city rivals Celtic were awarded the Scottish Premiership title.













Ordinarily, the Gers would be in the midst of European qualifying commitments over the month of July, but the current Europa League has not been concluded yet.



Tavernier, who admits Rangers will have a long pre-season, believes that the extra time available for the squad to train together will have a positive impact on the team’s performances as they will have the proper time to work on individual as well as collective improvements.





“I think we will be ready. In the time I have been here, this will be the longest pre-season we will have had”, Tavernier said via the Gers’ official site.







“Down south you normally get these pre-seasons where you can work on the team a lot more and I know we will have the chance to do that to work as individuals and work collectively as a team on the tactical side which we will need to apply this season.



“So I think it is going to be really beneficial for us to have all of this time we are going to be training on pre-season.”





The new Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to get going from 1st August, though it remains unclear when the next transfer window will close; in Italy, the transfer window will run from September until early October.

