Rangers Target Kemar Roofe Not Pushing For Anderlecht Exit

Rangers look set to have to work to convince Kemar Roofe to move to Ibrox if they do slap in a bid for him this summer as he is happy at Anderlecht, according to the Evening Times.



The Gers have reportedly set their sights on Anderlecht striker Roofe if they cannot keep hold of Alfredo Morelos when the next transfer window swings open.













Roofe saw his debut season at Anderlecht affected by injury and the Belgian side could only finish in eighth place in the Jupilier Pro League.



Despite Anderlecht not meeting expectations this season and as such having no European football for next term, Roofe is happy to stay at the club.





The former Leeds hitman feels settled in Belgium and having only moved to the club 12 months ago, will need convincing if he is to leave.







Roofe is looking forward to the start of the new Belgian season as he aims to stay injury free and make a significant contribution to a title push.



He has a contract with the Belgian side until the summer of 2022 and it is unclear how much Rangers might have to pay to sign him.





The Englishman has scored six league goals and registered two assists in his 13 Jupiler Pro League appearances.

