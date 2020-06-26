Scott Parker Can See Both Sides In Empty Elland Road Effect

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham boss Scott Parker is unsure whether playing Leeds United in front of an empty Elland Road will be a positive or a negative for his team this weekend.



Parker's Fulham lost against Brentford last weekend, but have not yet given up hope of closing a seven-point gap between themselves and Leeds in the Championship.













To have any hope of overtaking Marcelo Bielsa's men, Fulham are likely to need to beat Leeds at Elland Road and they will not have to contend with a vocal home crowd.



Parker though is not sure whether playing in front of empty stands at Leeds will prove to be a positive or a negative for his Fulham side as he can see arguments both ways.





“Leeds' players would obviously want their fans behind them, like we wanted our fans behind us at the weekend", Parker said at a press conference.







"But on the flip side of that, the hostility of a stadium sometimes when you’re away from home is something that brings a siege mentality to a team.



"It could be a positive or it could be a negative, we’ll just have to wait and see.”





The last time the two sides faced each, other the Cottagers came away 2-1 winners inside Craven Cottage, with goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah sealing the deal for the hosts.



While Fulham lost last weekend, Leeds also suffered defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff City.

