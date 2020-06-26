We’re Lacking Goals – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager David Moyes has lamented his side’s inability to capitalise on goalscoring opportunities following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their last match.



The Hammers looked far from their best in a toothless display against Spurs earlier this week, in which an own goal from Hammers’ midfielder Tomas Soucek and a late clincher from Harry Kane settled the game for Jose Mourinho’s outfit.













West Ham’s Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals both splurged presentable opportunities, while a Jarrod Bowen shot rattled off the post.



Moyes is clear that the Hammers are lacking goals at the moment and has urged his side to make sure they take advantage of the opportunities which come their way in further games; they next play Chelsea on 1st July.





“We’re lacking goals, but we’re short with what options we’ve got to make that happen”, Moyes told the Hammers’ official site.







“We got one or two chances.



“Pablo had a chance and Antonio had an opportunity, Jarrod hit the post, so we had some opportunities tonight which we didn’t take but which we have to take, because we’re not going to get loads and loads of opportunities.”

