Key Leeds United Figure Not Considering Elland Road Exit, Wants Further Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is not ready to leave the club for RB Leipzig and wants another year at Elland Road.



The deal-maker has impressed the Bundesliga club with his work and dealt with them in January to thrash out a loan deal for striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.











RB Leipzig need a new technical director following the departure of Paul Mitchell to Monaco and have been linked with wanting to appoint Orta.



Losing Orta would be a big blow to Leeds, especially as they could be playing their first campaign of Premier League football since 2004 next season.





However, Orta and Leeds have insisted to The Athletic that he will not be leaving Elland Road.







Orta wants at least another year at Leeds and wants to experience the Premier League with the Whites.



It is unclear how much money Orta will be given to operate in the transfer market with when the window next opens, but he will be charged with providing for Marcelo Bielsa's needs, likely in the top flight.





Orta was a key figure behind Leeds' appointing Bielsa as head coach and the Argentine could be about to write himself into the club's history books by securing promotion to the Premier League.

