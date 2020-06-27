Leeds United Interest In Premier League Star Played Down, Looking At Others

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking at alternative targets to Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth, with the Whites not hugely keen on the Spurs man.



The Yorkshire giants are expected to be in the market for at least one centre-back when the transfer window next opens, with Ben White set to return to Brighton & Hove Albion when his loan ends.











They have been heavily linked with a swoop for out-of-favour Tottenham defender Foyth, with a loan deal mooted for the 2020/21 campaign in the event Leeds go up.



However, according to The Athletic, Leeds are not hugely keen on Foyth, despite having watched him closely.





The club are looking at other options as they prepare to be ready to move for a new centre-back.







White has impressed at Elland Road, but Brighton are keen to welcome him back for the 2020/21 campaign, while several of the Premier League's big boys have been credited with an interest.



The 22-year-old has played in every one of Leeds' 39 Championship games so far, picking up five yellow cards in the process, and helping the side sit top of the table.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has on occasion pushed White into a defensive midfield role when Kalvin Phillips has been unavailable.

