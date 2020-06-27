XRegister
Inside Futbol

27/06/2020 - 13:45 BST

Liverpool Star Reveals Next Target This Season For Reds

 




Adrian has admitted that Liverpool are now looking to reach 100 points in the Premier League after wrapping up the title. 

Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night handed Liverpool the Premier League title, with the Citizens now unable to catch Jurgen Klopp's men at the summit.

 



Liverpool have 86 points from 31 games and could finish with as many as an astonishing 107 points by the time the final ball of the league season is kicked.

Adrian has admitted that Liverpool have now targeted getting to 100 points, while he also hailed the influence that Klopp has had at the Merseyside giants.
 


"He is very human and very natural", Adrian told Spanish radio programme El Larguero, when asked about Klopp.



"Obviously, he has his character and he is always showing the positive.

"The team are so attached to him because people trust his philosophy and apart from that because he is a great person."
 


And Adrian admitted that Liverpool's next target is "to achieve 100 points".

Next up for Liverpool is a visit to Manchester City on Thursday night and Pep Guardiola's side will be expected to give the new champions a guard of honour when they run onto the Etihad pitch.
 