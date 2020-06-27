XRegister
Inside Futbol

27/06/2020 - 14:01 BST

Pablo Hernandez On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Fulham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Fulham
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially revealed their team to play host to Scott Parker's Fulham side in the Championship this afternoon.  

The Whites are strong favourites to go up automatically from the Championship this season and boast a seven-point lead over Fulham, who are fourth. 
 

 



Leeds went down to a 2-0 loss at Cardiff City last weekend and head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be looking for his men to return to winning ways against the Cottagers.

Bielsa continues to be without goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who is suspended, while Adam Forshaw and Jean-Kevin Augustin are sidelined.
 


Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Ben White provide the centre-back pairing, while Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the backline. Mateusz Klich also starts, while Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts support Patrick Bamford.



If the Argentine tactician wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Pablo Hernandez and Ian Poveda.
 


Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Roberts, Bamford

Substitutes: Miazek, Douglas, Alioski, Berardi, Shackleton, Stevens, Poveda, Hernandez, Struijk
 