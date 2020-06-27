Rangers Suffer Blow To Hopes of Landing Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have suffered a blow to their hopes of landing Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla, with the signs pointing towards no move for the player this summer.



Saint-Etienne, Lens and Rangers are all keen on Belkebla, having been impressed with his performances for Brest in Ligue 1 over the course of this season.











Brest could be tested with bids for the Algeria international this summer, but according to French daily Le Telegramme, the signs are that Belkebla will not move.



The French side's coach Olivier Dall'Oglio is counting on Belkebla for the upcoming Ligue 1 season and Brest are not looking to sell the midfielder.





It is also claimed that keeping hold of Belkebla for a further season could see his value rise in time for next summer's transfer window.







The 26-year-old made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 over the course of the season for Brest and won his first Algeria cap in November.



Brest still have Belkebla under contract for a further two years.





It remains to be seen if a substantial offer could cause Brest to rethink their position, with the club are present firmly opposed to losing Belkebla.

