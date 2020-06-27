We Found Pablo Hernandez – Marcelo Bielsa Hails Star’s Role In Leeds’ Win Over Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has hailed Pablo Hernandez's impact after he came on at half time against Fulham and helped the Whites record a 3-0 win at Elland Road, to move top of the Championship table.



Leeds settled early nerves when Patrick Bamford found the back of the net with just ten minutes on the clock. An attack down the right saw Helder Costa find Bamford with a low cross, and the striker struck with his left foot.











Fulham then began to dominate possession and test Leeds, but Scott Parker's side could not find the breakthrough and went in 1-0 down at the break.



Bielsa brought Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski on at half time, replacing Bamford and Costa, as he tried to deal with Fulham's threat.





And in just the 56th minute Leeds went 2-0 up, with Mateusz Klich passing to Jack Harrison, who then found Alioski, the winger then scoring, having been left unmarked.







Leeds killed off any lingering Fulham comeback hopes in the 71st minute, with Harrison getting on the scoresheet, having been found by Hernandez.



It finished 3-0, putting Leeds now within touching distance of the Premier League.





Bielsa is delighted with the impact that Hernandez made in the win and told his post match press conference: "When Pablo came in he co-ordinated well with Tyler [Roberts].



"In the other half, when we recovered the ball in the second half we found Pablo.



"Pablo gave long options to our team with accurate passing."



Hernandez was brought off in the dying minutes of the game and Bielsa admits that before the match his backroom team thought 45 minutes was just right for the Spaniard.



"We had more subs and we thought the 45 minutes was enough for him.



"The subs we did, we managed this according to the necessity", he added.

