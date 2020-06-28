Ball Could Have Been Less Round At Leeds, Now It’s Not – Luton Boss On Positive Feeling

Follow @insidefutbol





Nathan Jones thinks that Luton Town are in a much better place heading to face Leeds United than they could have been, due to recording two positive results.



Battling against relegation from the Championship, Luton have enjoyed a good restart to the campaign, drawing against Preston North End at home and then winning away at Swansea City.











Given their goal difference, Luton are effectively four points from safety and head to Elland Road to play league leaders Leeds on Tuesday night.



Jones makes no bones about the tough nature of the task and believes there is no harder journey to make in the Championship.





However, he thinks going to Leeds on the back of two positive results completely changes his side's mindset from what it could have been had they been travelling north having suffered two defeats.







"It's far better when you have a win to go to Elland Road", Jones told Luton's official site.



"You go to Elland Road on the back of two negative results and suddenly the tiredness creeps in, the ball becomes a little bit less round, suddenly Leeds become stronger.





"But it's not the case now.



"We're in a good position, good shape. Leeds is the most difficult place to go in the Championship. It's going to be a great test, but what a wonderful test", he added.



After travelling to Leeds, Jones' Luton have two home games, with Reading and Barnsley due to visit.



He will be keen for his men to tackle both clashes having sprung a surprise on Leeds, but the odds are firmly against the Hatters doing so.

