Crystal Palace Make Enquiry About Ligue 1 Attacking Midfielder, Roy Hodgson Big Admirer

Crystal Palace have made an enquiry about Lyon star Bertrand Traore.



The attacking midfielder is not key to the plans of Lyon coach Rudi Garcia and could be on the move from the Groupama Stadium when the international summer transfer window swings open.











Traore has already attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Newcastle United.



Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace made an enquiry about the 24-year-old as they mull a possible swoop.





Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is an admirer of Traore, has held an interest since January, and would like to add him to the ranks at Selhurst Park.







There has yet to be official contact between Lyon and Crystal Palace, but it is suggested that Mamadou Sakho could be involved in any deal.



Lyon want to sign Sakho from Crystal Palace, but have struggled to make progress on a potential transfer.





They could look to push for Sakho to join as part of an agreement which takes Traore the other way, to Crystal Palace.

