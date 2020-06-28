Everton Show Interest In 20-Year-Old, Player Already On Liverpool’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are looking at Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara as a potential signing, but the youngster is already firmly on Liverpool's radar.



The Toffees want to add to their defensive options when the transfer window swings back open and have been strongly linked with Lille's Gabriel.











However, they have lost ground to Napoli in the race for the Brazilian and, unwilling to pay Lille's asking price, are looking at other options.



According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Everton are showing interest in highly rated Marseille centre-back Kamara.





Everton though could face a potential battle against rivals Liverpool for the 20-year-old if they move to try to take him to Goodison Park.







It is claimed that Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the Marseille starlet and is a fan of his abilities, with the youngster a potential target.



Marseille want to keep hold of Kamara, but cannot completely rule out selling him due to their need to bring in funds.





The French giants, it is suggested, could have to think seriously if a proposal in excess of €30m arrives for the centre-back.



Kamara, who made 24 appearances in Ligue 1 for Marseille this season, has a further two years left to run on his contract at the club.

