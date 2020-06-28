He’s Got Big Opportunity – Liverpool Starlet On Team-mate’s Impact Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Adam Lewis believes team-mate Neco Williams has a big opportunity to make an impact at Anfield.



Williams, 19, has been tipped for big things and the right-back was handed four outings in this season's FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup by Jurgen Klopp.











He was recently thrown on for his Premier League debut in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, being handed 16 minutes of action, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.



Lewis, who has seen Williams up close in the youth ranks, believes the full-back has a big opportunity at Liverpool and insists Klopp has already shown he is a manager who likes to give youngsters a chance.





Alexander-Arnold stands between Williams and a first team spot, but Lewis thinks even being Liverpool's second choice right-back is not a bad achievement.







"We have a manager who gives kids a chance. Neco has always been an athletic player and has played against Everton, Chelsea, Shrewsbury", Lewis told Liverpool's official site.



"He started off as a winger, I started off as a winger as well. Things happen like that.





"I think our manager and his staff notice where is best for you and Neco has a big opportunity now with just Trent in his way.



"It’s going to be tough because Trent is young but being a second-choice right-back at Liverpool, I’d take that any day."



Lewis, a left-back, turned out for Liverpool in the FA Cup this season, clocking the full 90 minutes against Shrewsbury Town.

