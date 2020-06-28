I Owe Jurgen Klopp A Lot – Former Liverpool Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool full-back Connor Randall has admitted he has much to thank Jurgen Klopp for.



Randall is a product of the academy at Liverpool and rose through the ranks, playing eight games for the senior side before departing to head to Bulgaria with Arda Kardzhali in 2019.











He has now returned to British football, making the move to Scottish Premiership side Ross County, and remains thankful to Klopp for putting him on track, with the German having included him in the first team scene when he took over.



"He gave me my debut for Liverpool so that is always something that you are going to be grateful for", Randall was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"I was in the academy when he came in and he took me up to the first team on a fairly regular basis.







"It is a dream come true for any lad from Liverpool. I owe a lot to the person that gave me that chance."



Klopp sanctioned loan moves away from Liverpool for Randall, securing vital senior team experience for the defender.





The 24-year-old spent time at Hearts and Rochdale, before then being released by Liverpool in the summer of 2019, then joining Arda Kardzhali on a two-year contract.



He will be looking to kick on in Scotland with Ross County who finished tenth in the Scottish Premiership this season, with the campaign being brought to an early end.

