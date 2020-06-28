I’ll Always Celebrate Like Leeds United Fans Are Here – Ezgjan Alioski

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has revealed he will always try to celebrate as if the fans are there when he scores at Elland Road.



The Yorkshire giants grabbed a 3-0 win over Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday and Alioski scored the second of the game, having come on off the bench.











Leeds had cardboard cut-outs of fans dotted around the ground and Alioski celebrated when he hit the back of the net.



The winger admits that the players missed the supporters, with games currently having to be played behind closed doors, but insists the cut-outs were welcome.





And Alioski intends to celebrate as if the fans were inside Elland Road if he scores again in front of an empty stadium.







He told LUTV: "We are Leeds, we played at home and we missed the fans to push us and we needed to find our motivation by ourselves and we did it.



"It’s nice to see the pictures and of course when you score you want to celebrate with the fans, especially at Elland Road and I tried.





"Maybe they saw me on TV, I’m going to remember them in the stadium and always celebrate with them like they are here", Alioski added.



Leeds have another four home games left to play this season, with the Whites due to welcome Luton Town, Stoke City, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic to Elland Road; all four are in the bottom third of the Championship table.

