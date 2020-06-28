Leeds United Looking For New Signing In Key Position To Tick Specific Box

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United would like to sign a British centre-back, or a player with significant experience in the British game, when they come to replace Ben White.



White is on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for the season and has impressed at Elland Road, helping Leeds to sit in pole position to join the Seagulls in the top flight next term.











Brighton are opposed to selling White and Liverpool and Manchester City have both looked at the defender closely, with the odds of Leeds being able to keep him slim.



The Yorkshire giants are mulling over a replacement for White and, according to The Athletic, want to sign a British defender or a player who knows how British football works.





Leeds will be looking for any new arrival to hit the ground running and quickly adapt to Marcelo Bielsa's methods.







The club have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth and have weighed up a swoop for him.



However, they presently favour other options and Foyth appears to be some way down Leeds' list of targets.





On the pitch, Leeds appear to be cruising to automatic promotion to the Premier League and, following a 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, sit top of the Championship table and eight points ahead of third placed Brentford.

