Rangers Target Terem Moffi Indicates Towards Future Plans

Rangers target Terem Moffi has indicated that he does not want to stick around for too long in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, with his move to the league being carefully weighed.



The Gers have been linked with a number of strikers as they plan for the possibility they may have to replace Alfredo Morelos this summer.











Moffi, who is on the books at Belgian top flight side KV Kortrijk, has been mooted as a target for Rangers, with his performances having caught the eye.



The striker only joined Kortrijk in the January transfer window, but scored four goals in seven Jupiler Pro League games as he made an instant impact.





Moffi has a clear path he wants to follow and has admitted that he joined Kortrijk to put himself in the shop window, indicating another move may not be far away.







"There was interest from different countries, such as Norway or Israel", Moffi told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



"But through Belgium I get the easiest [route] to a larger competition, so I also chose this league."





Moffi is under contract at Kortrijk until the summer of 2023 and the Belgian side may resist selling someone they only signed in January.



The striker played in Lithuania before making the move to Belgium.

