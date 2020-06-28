Show Fans We Want To Survive, West Ham Star Tells Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Pablo Fornals has urged his West Ham United team-mates to show the fans that they want to be in the Premier League.



The Hammers are in a scrap to retain their top flight status and are only outside the Premier League drop zone on goal difference, with another seven matches still to play.











Since the Premier League restart, West Ham have lost against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, while they are next in action at home against Chelsea on Wednesday night.



Fornals has admitted that West Ham have been handed a tough schedule following the league's restart, but is clear that his side need to start to pick up points.





The Spaniard has also urged his team-mates to show the fans how much they want to stay in the Premier League.







"We are a big squad with very good players, but we need to show our fans that we want to be in the Premier League another year, fighting with the best teams in the world", Fornals told West Ham's official site.



"It’s difficult because our start [after the season suspension] put us against three teams in the top six, but that doesn’t matter. We are West Ham, and we need to win.





"My team-mates and I want to be in the Premier League again.



"It’s a dream for me to play for West Ham and in the Premier League, and I want this dream to continue", he added.



Fornals has featured heavily for West Ham this season, turning out in 29 Premier League games for the Hammers, with two goals and five assists to his name.

