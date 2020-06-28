We’re Fighting – Luton Star Hoping To Grab Result At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Elliot Lee has admitted Luton Town are hoping they can grab a positive result away at Leeds United on Tuesday night and has promised the Hatters will not go down without a fight.



Luton are fighting to survive in the Championship and boosted their hopes by beating Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, 1-0 on Saturday.











The Hatters are now four points off safety and face a tough test later this week when they play the Championship's leaders Leeds.



Marcelo Bielsa's side have lost three league games at Elland Road, but Luton have won only four times on the road in the Championship and have the worst away record in the division.





Leeds will start as firm favourites, but Lee has warned the Whites that Luton will fight, and he is hoping for a positive result.







"We’re not going to go down without a fight", Lee said via his side's official site.



"We’re confident we can get enough points to stay up and it’s been a great first two games for us. Four points is a great return.





"We’ve got Leeds on Tuesday and hopefully it will be another positive result", the Luton star added.



Luton suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Leeds in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, and last met the Whites at Elland Road in 2007, in League One.

