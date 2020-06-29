XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

29/06/2020 - 14:02 BST

Claim From Italy: Napoli Target Prefers Premier League, Keen On Carlo Ancelotti Link-up

 




Napoli target Jean-Clair Todibo wants to play in the Premier League and favours a move to Everton, it has been claimed in Italy.

Todibo has just completed a loan spell at German side Schalke, who had an option to buy him, but could not trigger it due to a lack of funds.  


 



He is available to leave Barcelona for the right price and both Everton and Napoli have been linked with holding an interest in snapping him up.

Napoli though are focused on Lille's Gabriel and it has been claimed that Todibo's preference has further pushed them towards the Brazilian.
 


According to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Todibo prefers a move to the Premier League over joining Napoli and is prepared to link up with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.



It is unclear if Everton are willing to meet Barcelona's asking price for Todibo, with the Toffees cooling their interest in Lille's Gabriel due to the financial costs involved.

Todibo made a positive impact during his loan spell at Schalke and was used heavily by the Bundesliga outfit.
 


Still just 20 years old, Todibo has found it difficult to make an impact at the Camp Nou with Barcelona and could be on the move this summer.
 