Claim From Italy: Napoli Target Prefers Premier League, Keen On Carlo Ancelotti Link-up

Napoli target Jean-Clair Todibo wants to play in the Premier League and favours a move to Everton, it has been claimed in Italy.



Todibo has just completed a loan spell at German side Schalke, who had an option to buy him, but could not trigger it due to a lack of funds.













He is available to leave Barcelona for the right price and both Everton and Napoli have been linked with holding an interest in snapping him up.



Napoli though are focused on Lille's Gabriel and it has been claimed that Todibo's preference has further pushed them towards the Brazilian.





According to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Todibo prefers a move to the Premier League over joining Napoli and is prepared to link up with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.







It is unclear if Everton are willing to meet Barcelona's asking price for Todibo, with the Toffees cooling their interest in Lille's Gabriel due to the financial costs involved.



Todibo made a positive impact during his loan spell at Schalke and was used heavily by the Bundesliga outfit.





Still just 20 years old, Todibo has found it difficult to make an impact at the Camp Nou with Barcelona and could be on the move this summer.

