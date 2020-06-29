Didn’t Think We’d Win Things This Quickly, Liverpool Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has admitted that he did not expect to be picking up the biggest trophies in the game so soon after moving to Anfield.



Jurgen Klopp splashed the cash to snap up Alisson from Italian giants Roma in the summer of 2018, with the German keen to find a new number 1.











The shot-stopper helped Liverpool to win their sixth European Cup last season, while this term he has picked up the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League with the Reds.



Alisson admits he did expect to fight for trophies when he joined Liverpool from Roma, but concedes he did not expect to be lifting the big pieces of silverware so quickly into his time at Anfield.





"I expected a lot of things when I came here, I expected to fight for those things [trophies and individual awards] but you never [think] it will happen so quick, in two years", Alisson told his club's official site.







"But when you see what this team is capable to do, you see that this can happen any time. We fight for this.



"It’s not only about my performances, it’s about the team performances because individual trophies and individual awards came together with the championships and the team success."





Alisson is now desperate to enjoy further success at Liverpool and admits that picking up trophies has just made the side even hungrier to do it again.



"What we did, again it’s special and I want to do more. I want to keep doing that, keep winning things.



"When you win the first title, the Champions League [for us], the desire for winning just grows inside of you so we want to keep winning."



Liverpool are now preparing to take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and the Reds will be given a guard of honour by last season's champions.

