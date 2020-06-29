I Can’t Wait For Arsenal Game – Wolves Skipper Relishing Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves captain Conor Coady has admitted he cannot wait to go up against Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, with his side fully focused on preparing well for the match.



Nuno's side have been on a roll since the Premier League restart, winning all their opening three games while also keeping three clean sheets.













The Gunners, on the other hand, have had it tough since returning from the break, losing their opening two games against Manchester City and Brighton, before bouncing back with a victory against Southampton and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals over the weekend by beating Sheffield United.



Wolves are next up for Arsenal and Coady has admitted he cannot wait to line up against Mikel Arteta's men.





Coady insists that Wolves would have liked to have been playing a game this week, but will make sure they put the extra time to good use as they prepare to play Arsenal.







“I can’t wait for it. It’s something that we’re really looking forward to.



"We get a little bit of time on the training pitch now to recover and to listen to the manager to try and improve moving forward", Coady told Wolves' official site.



“We’ll take it on board, we’ll move forward, we’ll learn, and we’ll improve. It will be a tough game next week – I think we all know that – but it's one that we're really looking forward to.





“To be honest, we’d like a game midweek, but it’s something that we’re looking forward to and we’ll work hard this week and make sure that we’re ready on Saturday.”



Wolves are vying for a European spot for next season, with the side occupying fifth spot in the Premier League, which could turn out to be a Champions League spot if Manchester City are banned from Europe.

