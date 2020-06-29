Leicester Star Aiming For Three Points At Everton As Foxes Look To Keep Top Four Spot

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City winger Demarai Gray is eyeing the Foxes starting to build momentum in the Premier League by picking up a positive result away at Everton on Wednesday night.



The Foxes, who are currently third in the league, have failed to win a single game since the restart, after managing to collect only two points and have played out consecutive draws against both Watford and Brighton in the league.













Leicester's form did not pick up at the weekend and they exited the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage following a 1-0 loss against Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.



Brendan Rodgers’ outfit will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways and are set to lock horns with the Toffees at the Goodison Park on Wednesday.





Gray believes that his team are in a great position in the league and he added that the clash against Everton is a good opportunity for his team to build momentum.







“We're in a great position in the Premier League”, Gray told LCFC TV.



“It's important we just maintain it, stay focused, and try and stay up there and get higher if we can. There's always a game around the corner now and we're all going to be used.





“We've got good squad depth, so hopefully we can get three points there and get some momentum.”



With recent dropped points, Leicester hold just a three-point lead over fifth placed Wolves and need to return to winning ways soon to boost their top four hopes.

