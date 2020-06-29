Liverpool Loved All Over World – Former Spain Star Welcomes Reds Winning Title

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Barcelona and Spain star Julio Salinas thinks that Liverpool winning the Premier League title will be celebrated around the world due to the esteem so many hold the Reds in.



Jurgen Klopp has just led Liverpool to their 19th top flight league title and a first since 1990, ending a 30-year drought.













Liverpool won the prestigious Champions League last year, while they have also picked up the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season, with Klopp’s side looking to lay their hands on every trophy they can get.



Former Spain striker Salinas stressed Klopp and Liverpool are deserving of the accolade and the plaudits that come their way. He also feels that many will celebrate as Liverpool are a much-loved club.





Salinas issued a warning to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, with the former Spanish international claiming the Reds are on their way to breaking Manchester City’s record points total of 100 points.







“Liverpool conquered the Premier League after 30 years”, Salinas wrote in his Mundo Deportivo column.



“The first since the league changed. A fully deserved title for a team and a coach, Jurgen Klopp, who have broken all the records and are on track to break more records.





“Last year they won the Champions League and be careful, they could exceed Manchester City's record for points.



“It is nice to see how a team that are so loved all over the world are champions again and especially for all the generations that have not seen it.”



Manchester City made history during the 2017/18 season when they recorded 100 points in a Premier League season with Liverpool currently tallying 86 points with seven games yet to be played.

