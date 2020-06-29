Luton In Good Form, Have New Manager – Leeds Star Not Underestimating Hatters

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has admitted he is expecting a tough test from Luton Town on Tuesday night.



The Whites moved eight points clear of third place, sitting top of the Championship table, by beating Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road on Saturday and are in pole position to go up to the Premier League.











They still have seven games left in which to take care of business and struggling Luton are the visitors to Elland Road on Tuesday.



Under Nathan Jones, Luton are now effectively four points from safety in the Championship after a win and a draw in their two games since the season restarted and Cooper thinks the Hatters represent a test.





"We've got a massive game at home tomorrow and we're looking forward to it", Cooper said on talkSPORT.







And noting the shape Luton are in, he added: "We welcome Luton to Elland Road and they are fighting for their lives, as are everybody at this time of the season.



"We've got to be prepared for that. Luton are a strong team, they've got a new manager and they are in good form as well."





Leeds won at Luton earlier this season and will start Tuesday's game as overwhelming favourites to once again come out on top, and move a step closer to promotion.



Luton won away at Swansea City at the weekend and will be playing in front of an empty Elland Road, something they will hope can boost their cause.

