Playing For Liverpool Was Exceptional – Goalkeeper Hails Simon Mignolet

Follow @insidefutbol





Union SG goalkeeper Tibo Herbots has hailed Simon Mignolet for being able to play for Liverpool, which he feels is an exceptional achievement, and stressed he identifies with the shot-stppper.



Mignolet turned out for Liverpool for six seasons, signing for the Reds in 2013 from Sunderland for £9m and making over 200 appearances for the Reds during his time at the club.













The Belgian shot-stopper saw his chances limited at Anfield after the club signed Alisson in the summer of 2018 for a then record fee for a goalkeeper, with the current Club Brugge number 1 not making a single league appearance for the Reds in his last season at the club.



Herbots has hailed the former Liverpool man for his mentality towards the game and his constant need to get better at his game, with the current Union SG number two admitting the duo started their professional careers at the same club and still remain in touch.





The 19-year old shot-stopper is of the view that Mignolet being able to slot in between the sticks for Liverpool for six seasons was an exceptional achievement by the 32-year old and says he identifies his own goalkeeping style with that of his compatriot.







“If I have to identify with someone, it is Simon Mignolet”, Herbots told Union SG's official channel.



“We are both from Sint-Truiden. We started at the same club and have occasional contact.





“His mentality, his desire to improve, his personality.



“He does not take the lead, he is a professional, and then his career, as a Belgian he managed to play in goal for Liverpool, an exceptional achievement.



“He deserves a lot of respect.”



Mignolet made the move to Club Brugge for £6.4m last summer and helped the club win the Jupiler Pro League title this season.

