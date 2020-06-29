XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

29/06/2020 - 09:02 BST

Rangers Target Tempted By Lens Move

 




Rangers target Haris Belkebla is tempted by the idea of a move to Lens. 

The midfielder is on the books at Ligue 1 side Brest and the club are keen to make sure they keep hold of him throughout the summer transfer window, with coach Olivier Dall'Oglio having declared him a key man.

 



Belkebla has interest from other clubs, with Scottish giants Rangers having been linked with wanting to take the 26-year-old to Ibrox to boost Steven Gerrard's midfield options.

However, Belkebla is most tempted by the prospect of a move to Lens, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.
 


It is claimed that despite Brest having closed the door on selling Belkebla, there is the potential for Lens to tilt the scales in their favour.



The midfielder, who is an Algeria international, is high up on Lens' hit list, with the side keen to land him.

Belkebla's Brest finished in 14th spot in Ligue 1 this season after the campaign was brought to an early close.
 


Lens are preparing for a return to the top flight, having finished in the second automatic promotion place in Ligue 2, just one point ahead of Ajaccio.

It remains to be seen if Rangers can force their way into the reckoning for the Algerian.
 