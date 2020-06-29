Rangers Target Tempted By Lens Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Haris Belkebla is tempted by the idea of a move to Lens.



The midfielder is on the books at Ligue 1 side Brest and the club are keen to make sure they keep hold of him throughout the summer transfer window, with coach Olivier Dall'Oglio having declared him a key man.











Belkebla has interest from other clubs, with Scottish giants Rangers having been linked with wanting to take the 26-year-old to Ibrox to boost Steven Gerrard's midfield options.



However, Belkebla is most tempted by the prospect of a move to Lens, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.





It is claimed that despite Brest having closed the door on selling Belkebla, there is the potential for Lens to tilt the scales in their favour.







The midfielder, who is an Algeria international, is high up on Lens' hit list, with the side keen to land him.



Belkebla's Brest finished in 14th spot in Ligue 1 this season after the campaign was brought to an early close.





Lens are preparing for a return to the top flight, having finished in the second automatic promotion place in Ligue 2, just one point ahead of Ajaccio.



It remains to be seen if Rangers can force their way into the reckoning for the Algerian.

