San Lorenzo In Dark On Leeds United Interest In Adolfo Gaich

Argentine side San Lorenzo are in the dark over talk that Leeds United want to sign Adolfo Gaich.



The powerful striker is the subject of interest from a host of clubs in Europe and San Lorenzo are expected to field bids for him when the transfer window opens again.











AC Milan, Benfica, Nantes, Roma and Galatasaray are amongst clubs to have been linked with the Argentine talent.



Leeds, bossed by Argentine coaching legend Marcelo Bielsa, have been credited with an interest in adding Gaich to the Elland Road ranks and linking up with his countryman could appeal to the striker.





However, according to Argentine daily Clarin, San Lorenzo are not aware of interest from Leeds in Gaich.







San Lorenzo are in the dark over whether Leeds do want to sign Gaich, but if the Whites do want the striker then they are likely to have to beat off substantial competition to secure his signature.



Gaich has caught the eye with his performances for San Lorenzo and, at just 21 years old, is an attractive prospect for many clubs.





He has been capped by Argentina at international level and made his bow in a win over Mexico last year.

