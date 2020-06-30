Argentina U20 Boss Gives Leeds United Linked Adolfo Gaich Transfer Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Argentina Under-20 and Under-23 coach Fernando Batista believes that Leeds United linked Adolfo Gaich should stay in Argentina for now, rather than moving to Europe.



A host of clubs want the powerful striker and, in addition to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, AC Milan, Nantes, Benfica, Roma and Galatasaray have all been linked with him.











Gaich is on the books at San Lorenzo and is expected to be sold by the club when the international transfer window opens, but Argentina youth boss Batista is advising the striker against a quick switch to Europe; he is also confident Gaich can handle the transfer speculation.



"Adolfo is an intelligent and prepared boy. I would like him to enjoy more local football, but you have to see what he wants and what the club want", Batista was quoted as saying by San Lorenzo Primero.





"Any player is moved by the fact that there are clubs interested in having him, but Adolfo is smart and knows that he has to focus on playing", he added.







Gaich, who is now a senior Argentina international, has played for his country at Under-23 and Under-20 level, playing under Batista.



The hitman made 12 league appearances for San Lorenzo in the recently completed Argentine Superliga campaign, scoring five times.





Gaich scored against River Plate in a notable 1-0 away win for San Lorenzo, who finished in eighth place, and has now netted seven senior goals for the club.

