Carlo Ancelotti Not Putting Pressure On Us To Do This – Everton Defender

Everton defender Michael Keane has revealed that manager Carlo Ancelotti is not putting pressure on his centre-backs to score goals, but the Toffees star is aware of the importance of chipping in when possible.



The Manchester United academy graduate has already scored two goals in the Premier League this season and could yet add to his tally before the campaign comes to a close.













The 27-year-old insists that he has been working on his heading under assistant Duncan Ferguson, with regular drills on attacking set pieces held before games, with good headers of the ball looked towards to get involved.



Keane insists that it has been one of the areas he has tried to improve, even though Ancelotti is not putting pressure on his centre-backs to score goals.





“I have always been doing extra work with Big Dunc on heading for goal", Keane told Everton's official site.







“We work on set plays the day before a game and try to get our best headers of the ball in the positions where it will go.



“The manager is not putting pressure on the centre halves to score goals but if a centre-half can score five goals a season it is a massive help for the team.





“It is something I have wanted to improve for the past few years and, hopefully, I can add a few goals before the end of the season.”



Keane scored seven goals in 108 games while on the books at Burnley and has now registered four goals in 100 matches for Everton.

