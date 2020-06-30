Found Myself Doing This – Crystal Palace Star On How He Spent Game On Anfield Bench

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace starlet Nikola Tavares has revealed he watched the Eagles centre-backs defending against Liverpool's attack closely, trying to study their body position and movement in the Premier League clash.



Liverpool crushed Crystal Palace 4-0 last Wednesday in a Premier League game at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane on the scoresheet.













Eagles defender Tavares was given the vote to sit on the bench by boss Roy Hodgson and was an unused substitute in the Premier League game.



The South African admits he was personally excited to be at the famous Anfield, but admitted the experience would have been much better with fans in the ground.





Tavares revealed he was soon drawn into studying the Eagles’ defence as they tried to stop Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane from running riot; the trio are considered by many to be the most deadly in world football.







“On a personal point of view, it was awesome to be in that environment and visualise how it could have been like if it was packed with fans inside the stadium”, Tavares told FARPost.



“Being on the bench you have to always be ready to come on so it was great to see players of that calibre playing up close and live.





“What I actually found myself doing was specifically watching how Palace’s centre backs defended against Firmino, Mane and Salah so I checked what type of body position they do, what type of movement they make so I was constantly trying to learn to see what I need to do when I do come on.”



Tavares also made the bench against Bournemouth on 20th June and will be hoping to make his first-team debut soon in the Premier League.

