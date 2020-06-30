Great Signal – Rangers Star Pleased With Gers’ Transfer Moves

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Filip Helander admits he is delighted to see the Gers adding to their squad so early in the summer.



The Gers are shaping up for a huge 2020/21 campaign, but there is still financial uncertainty as it is unclear when fans will be allowed back into games.











Rangers are still in the market for signings despite the tough financial landscape and have turned Ianis Hagi's loan into a permanent move.



The club have also signed young defender Calvin Bassey from Leicester City, while goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has arrived from Sunderland.





Helander is pleased to see Rangers making signings and feels it sends out the right signal ahead of the new season.







"It’s a great signal from the club", the defender told Rangers TV.



"As a player, you always want your team to be as strong as possible and that is what we are looking for every day in training when there are new players coming in to make us a stronger team."





Rangers are looking at a long pre-season before the start of the new Scottish Premiership season on 1st August, and Helander feels that means there can be no excuses when the action begins.



"Of course, there is still a long way to go, but whenever it is going to be, there is no excuse to not be ready and we are all looking forward to it", he added.



Helander missed the second half of this season with injury and last played for Rangers in December.

