It Can Be Hard – Leeds United Star Wary of Compact Luton Town

Leeds United star Pablo Hernandez has warned that the way Luton Town set up makes attacking them very difficult, ahead of the Hatters' visit to Elland Road this evening.



Marcelo Bielsa's men comfortably beat Fulham 3-0 on Saturday to move top of the Championship table and are looking for another three points tonight.













Hernandez is though wary of the threat Luton will pose and expects the Hatters to look to be compact at Elland Road.



The Spanish midfielder has urged Leeds not to become frustrated and lose their identity during the game, with continuing to move the ball and look for openings to exploit being what is needed.





Luton won at Swansea City at the weekend and are unbeaten since the Championship resumed.







“They are a strong team who defend well, they are a compact team and it can be hard to attack this kind of team", Hernandez said via Leeds' official site.



“We need to continue with our style, though, and not lose our identity.





“We need to move the ball, try to find the spaces and try to create chances.”



Leeds beat Luton in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season and another three points would move the Whites even closer to the Premier League.

