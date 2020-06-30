Must Beat Sheffield United, Tottenham Star Tells Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has told his team-mates that if they are to have any chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four they must beat Sheffield United on Thursday.



Jose Mourinho's side are now nine points behind fourth placed Chelsea and with just seven games left to play have little room for error if they are to have any hope of catching the Blues.













Tottenham drew their first game back after the restart, against Manchester United, but then returned to winning ways by beating West Ham United 2-0.



Now they are due to travel to Bramall Lane on Thursday as they look to go toe to toe with Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side, a team that sit just one point behind them.





Aurier insists that Tottenham must beat Sheffield United to keep their top four hopes alive and told his club's official site: “We’ve now played two games.



"Against Manchester United, we had the possibility to win that, but we drew and then we managed to win the derby against West Ham.







"I think we are in a good way. I think Sheffield United is now a big test for us.



"If we want to finish in the top four, we need to win this game."



Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sheffield United in November and Aurier admits that he still has memories of that difficult encounter in his mind.





“They are very good team.



"When we played them at home in November, we drew, and I can remember that being a tough game.



"We just need to remain concentrated on our objective and on ourselves as a group.



"They are strong but we only look at ourselves.”



Sheffield United last lost at home in the Premier League in January, when Manchester City grabbed a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

