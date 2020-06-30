Now You’re Seeing What Connor Wickham Can Do – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has praised Crystal Palace loanee Connor Wickham following the forward’s two goals from as many games since the Championship restart.



Wickham joined the Owls on a six-month loan deal in January from Premier League side Crystal Palace, as Monk looked to boost his attacking options.













Monk’s side took home three points from their match against Bristol City on Sunday, after strikes from Wickham and Massimo Luongo either side of half-time gave them a 2-1 win.



Wickham scored in consecutive games for the first time since November 2016 by steering home Jacob Murphy's pinpoint corner against the Robins, after scoring against Nottingham Forest on 20th June in his previous game.





Monk praised Wickham by highlighting the 27-year-old attacker’s commitment to his new team and expressed his happiness with seeing the forward looking sharp.







“Connor exemplifies what all the players who’ve committed to being here have done, they’ve come back in with a great attitude and worked hard on fitness to be ready”, Monk said via Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.



“I knew when I brought Connor in that he wouldn’t be at his full match sharpness, he hadn’t played a great deal of football, so he was always going to take time to get back to his usual sharpness.





"He’s used the lockdown period to get ready, and now you’re seeing what he is capable of.”



Sheffield Wednesday have picked up four points from their two matches since the Championship restart taking them up to 13th in the standings, 10 points above the drop zone with seven matches remaining.



