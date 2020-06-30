Obviously – Leeds United Star Admits Not Yet At Peak Fitness

Follow @insidefutbol





Pablo Hernandez has admitted he is not at 100 per cent fitness, but insists he is ready to do whatever he can when called upon by Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



The Spaniard turned 35 years old in April and missed Leeds' first match of the Championship restart before then returning from the bench in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham.













Next up for Leeds is a visit from Luton Town this evening and Hernandez makes no bones about the fact he is not yet back at peak fitness.



However, with the season approaching its business end, the veteran insists that he will be ready to give his all even for whatever length of time he is thrown into the action for.





“Obviously I’m not 100 per cent”, Hernandez said via Leeds' official site.







“But I feel good, I feel like I can play and help the team.



“The final decision is up to the manager, I know the situation and how important it is to win games.





“To me now, it doesn’t if I play more minutes or less, if I can help the team for 10 minutes I will give everything in those 10 minutes and the same if the manager decides 45 or 90 minutes.



“All of the players in the squad need to be ready to play and help the team and this is my mentality now.”



Leeds may need to turn to Hernandez's creativity as they bid to break down Luton this evening, with the Hatters scrapping for their lives in the Championship under Nathan Jones.

