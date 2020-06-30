This Is Why I’m Confident For Future – Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he has confidence about the future at Goodison Park as he believes the club have a host of young players who can improve in the coming years.



Ancelotti answered the call from Everton in December and has had an impact, transforming the Toffees into a side now chasing a European spot.













The Italian is expected to be backed when the transfer window opens again, but he is encouraged about the future at Goodison Park due to the players already on the books.



Ancelotti has full faith in the quality of the young players he has at his disposal and believes that moving forward all of them can continue to improve.





“The [long-term] goal, as we said from the first day I was here, is to be competitive and fight for the first four places in the Premier League", Ancelotti said via his club's official site.







“I have confidence for the future.



“We have a young squad with a lot of players who can improve their quality and confidence."





Ancelotti admits the ball is now in his court to get the most out of the players currently at Goodison Park, while adding to the ranks through transfers.



“Apart from what happens in the market, this team can improve… if we are able to improve the young players we have here in this moment.”



Everton are next due to entertain Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

