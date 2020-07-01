100% Sure We Can Get Something At Arsenal – Norwich City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City defender Timm Klose has revealed he is 100 per cent confident that the Canaries can get something out of their game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.



The Canaries face Arsenal in the Premier League as they bid to spark an unlikely survival bid, with the side sitting bottom of the table and effectively seven points from safety.













Norwich exited the FA Cup on Saturday at the hands of Manchester United and can now put their full focus on the Premier League.



Canaries defender Klose thinks the Manchester United tie showed what Norwich can do when there is no pressure on them, in front of an empty stadium, indicating that will also be the case against Arsenal.





Klose admitted that he hopes his team-mates take to the pitch at the Emirates with a similar style and mentality, with the 32-year old insisting he is certain his side can get something out from the game if they approach it with the same passion as they did in their previous game.







“Against Manchester United, you saw what is possible if the pressure is a bit away from the team where we went into a game which we had nothing to lose and we played really good”, Klose told the club’s official site.



“I’m hoping we have the same mindset tomorrow against Arsenal where we just go into the game not thinking about our position, it’s 90 minutes of football.





“It’s about going out and enjoying playing football, giving everything and leaving our heart on the pitch for the club.



“I’m 100% sure we can get something out of the game.”



Klose will not travel with the Canaries for their Premier League encounter against the Gunners as he picked up a red card in the FA Cup tie against Manchester United in the 89th minute.

