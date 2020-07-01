Angelo Ogbonna Starts – West Ham Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes for tonight's crunch Premier League meeting with London rivals Chelsea.



David Moyes welcomes Chelsea to the London Stadium in desperate need of points, with West Ham only outside the Premier League's bottom three on goal difference.













West Ham have lost both their matches since the league restarted, going down against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea have won their three games since returning to action.



Moyes continues to be without defender Arthur Masuaku, while striker Sebastien Haller is also out.





Moyes goes with Lukasz Fabianski in goal for tonight's game, while in defence he selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the central defensive pair; at full-back, West Ham have Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell. Pablo Fornals, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek line up in midfield, while Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio are ahead of them.







If the former Manchester United manager wants to shake things up in the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Jack Wilshere and Felipe Anderson.





West Ham United Team vs Chelsea



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lewis, Silva, Ajeti

