Anthony Gordon Plays – Everton Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Fixture: Everton vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side at Goodison Park this evening.



The Toffees returned to winning ways in their last league game, with a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road over Norwich City, and Carlo Ancelotti will want his men to build on it against the Foxes.













Everton sit in 12th spot in the Premier League standings and, hunting a European spot, are eleven points off fifth, with little room for error.



Leicester ran out 2-1 winners over Everton in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at the King Power Stadium.





For this evening's clash, Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while at centre-back he goes with Mason Holgate and Michael Keane. In midfield, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes play, while Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi offer width. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are up top.







Ancelotti has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Bernard and Moise Kean.





Everton Team vs Leicester City



Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Virginia, Stekelenberg, Baines, Mina, Davies, Kean, Bernard, Branthwaite, Bannigime

