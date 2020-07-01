Arsenal Poised To Lock Down Bukayo Saka On Long-Term Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is set to pen a long-term deal with the Gunners, according to The Athletic.



The Gunners have not enjoyed the most successful of resumptions after coming back from break, losing their first two games against Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.













Arsenal are up against it to finish in a Champions League spot and could miss out on Europe completely, but the club are already planning for the future with Saka.



The 18-year-old has made progress with Arsenal this season and the club are keen to make sure they lock him down.





Securing a deal for the highly-rated prospect was a priority for boss Mikel Arteta and the board, and the Gunners have made a breakthrough in reaching an agreement.







Saka found himself in the first-team after both left-backs Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney suffered injuries and with the arrival Arteta, he found himself occupying a wing-back role.



The teenager’s versatility has been utilised by Arteta this season, with the former Manchester City assistant deploying the youngster in the centre of the park, out wide and also on the right side of midfield during Arsenal's season restart opener against the head coach’s former side.





Saka has made 21 Premier League appearance this season and has registered four assists, with the England Under-19 starlet also picking up five yellow cards in the process.

