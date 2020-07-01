Dust Yourselves Off For Leeds United, Tony Mowbray Tells Blackburn

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has urged his side to dust themselves down after losing at Barnsley and hit back against Leeds United on Saturday.



Mowbray's men conceded twice in the second half at Oakwell to lose 2-0 and even lost Ben Brereton to a red card with 16 minutes left.











The Blackburn boss feels his side were their own worst enemy as they could not take the chances they created, while he bemoaned his strikers struggling to fire.



"You need to knock the stuffing out of the ball and put it in the back of the net when the chances come along", Mowbray said on iFollow Rovers.





"We have an array of strikers but nobody’s really firing for us at the moment", he added.







Blackburn now sit five points off a playoff place in the Championship and have little room for error if they are to keep their promotion ambitions alive.



They entertain league leaders Leeds on Saturday and Mowbray has urged his men to give their all to beat Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.





"We've got the top of the table coming on Saturday.



"Let's try and dust ourselves down and give it our best shot", he added.



Blackburn beat Leeds 2-1 in the last meeting between the two sides at Ewood Park, but the Whites will start as overwhelming favourites to pick up all three points on Saturday.

