Every Game Is A Final – Leeds United Star Looking Ahead

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison believes the Peacocks need to treat each Championship game as a final from now until the end of the season, with promotion to the Premier League the priority.



The Peacocks failed to extend their lead over West Brom at the top of the table on Tuesday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town at home.













Marcelo Bielsa’s side now lead the table by four points, but could see the deficit cut down to a single point when West Brom take to the pitch against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tonight.



The 23-year old midfielder from Manchester City, who is currently on loan at Elland Road, revealed he is optimistic about Leeds' chances of playing top flight football next season and stressed they have to take it on a game by game basis at the moment.





Harrison admitted the Whites have to treat each game as a final from now until the end of the season, with the winger insisting it is important for them to not get carried away by their position in the league table.







“I think we have to try and control what we can control and focus on ourselves”, Harrison said on LUTV.



“I think if we do that then we have all the chances in the world and we keep taking it game by game.





“We know how important it is going into every game as if it is a final and getting as many points as we can to try and get promoted.



“We just have to stay focused and not get too carried away with where we are at the table and those kinds of things, it is obviously important; we have to stay focused and take it game by game.”



Harrison has featured in all 40 of Leeds’ league games this season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists for his side in the process.

