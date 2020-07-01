Former Manchester United Starlet Largie Ramazani Close To Spain Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Largie Ramazani is close to joining Almeria after departing Manchester United, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The 19-year-old winger made his debut for Manchester United earlier this season and is claimed to have been offered a new deal by the club, but snubbed it.











Ramazani came on off the bench for the Red Devils in the Europa League against FC Astana and featured heavily for the club in the Premier League 2.



The Belgian is now set for a new chapter in his career and looks poised to move to Spain.





Ramazani is close to signing for Spanish second tier outfit Almeria, who currently sit fourth and are fighting for promotion to La Liga.







The winger's deal at Manchester United ended on 30th June and he is now a free agent.



He joined Manchester United in 2017 and progressed through the youth ranks, up to Under-23 level.





While Manchester United did offer Ramazani a new deal, they were not willing to meet his wage demands and had concerns over his long term future at Old Trafford.

