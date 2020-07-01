It’s Good We Are Creating Chances – Leeds United Star Stresses Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has stressed the Peacocks need to take advantage of the chances they are creating in games after they failed to beat Luton Town, drawing 1-1 with the Championship strugglers, but sees a positive in chances being created.



Nathan Jones' men frustrated Leeds at Elland Road and the Whites could take only one of the chances they created.













The hosts were trailing the game five minutes into the second half until winger Stuart Dallas’ strike in the 63rd minute levelled the score, as the clash ended 1-1.



On loan winger Harrison feels his side did not take advantage of the chances created in the game, but is seeing a big positive in the Whites creating chances to score.





Harrison insisted the players will now head back to the drawing board ahead of their away fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, with the 23-year old admitting they will have to analyse the game against Luton to improve their approach before heading to Ewood Park.







“We had a lot of opportunities tonight to score and get that second goal and we were a bit unfortunate at times”, Harrison said on LUTV.



“I think we have to try and stay as positive as we can. There are definitely some good things that came out of the game.





“It’s good that we are creating these chances, but we just have to try and do a better job of capitalising on it as well.



“We are going to look at the tape and analyse the games and see what we can improve on going into Saturday.”



Leeds’ next two games include a trip to Ewood Park and a midweek fixture against Stoke City at home next week.

